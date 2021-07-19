Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,551 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,298 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $135,104,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,970,000 after purchasing an additional 739,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,724,000 after purchasing an additional 475,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 245,617 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF opened at $118.53 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CINF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

