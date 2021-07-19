Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 109,281 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,281 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 85,367 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 308,434 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,513,000 after purchasing an additional 167,027 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Kroger by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after purchasing an additional 630,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total value of $4,843,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,570 shares of company stock worth $5,457,385. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $39.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.03. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

