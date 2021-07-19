Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 82,835 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,835 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 53,579 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 23,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,485 shares of company stock worth $6,407,618 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

TPX stock opened at $38.58 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

