Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC raised its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 943,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,445 shares during the period. Graco makes up about 3.8% of Port Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Port Capital LLC owned 0.56% of Graco worth $67,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CQS US LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 243.2% during the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 117,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 83,081 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Graco by 28.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after buying an additional 82,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Graco by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 12.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $76.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.59. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $79.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

