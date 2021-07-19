Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.26

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.26 and last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GROUF. Canaccord Genuity cut Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.53.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

