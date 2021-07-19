Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Raised to C$94.00 at National Bank Financial

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$94.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$90.00 target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$91.44.

Shares of GRT.UN traded down C$1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$84.56. 52,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,152. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$82.39. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$71.66 and a 12 month high of C$87.65.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

