Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,932 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.50% of Gravity worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRVY opened at $99.85 on Monday. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $56.12 and a 12-month high of $239.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of -0.55.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Gravity Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

