GravityCoin Price Tops $0.0031 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. GravityCoin has a market cap of $18,421.83 and $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00037399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00098754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00148920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,692.07 or 1.00017708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003253 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,009,099 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.