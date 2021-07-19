Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 489,600 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 702,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 349.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCGMF opened at $35.24 on Monday. Great Canadian Gaming has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 2, 2021, the company operated 26 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

