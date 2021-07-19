Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 1,011 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Tyler Technologies worth $17,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $473.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 107.35 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.22. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $485.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.00.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

