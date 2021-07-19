Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 23,766 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,766 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Roku were worth $18,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 220.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 2,100.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,113,000 after acquiring an additional 703,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 439.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,338,000 after acquiring an additional 677,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $399.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $371.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.47 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.21 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.58.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.99, for a total value of $109,850.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,928 shares of company stock valued at $114,364,850 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

