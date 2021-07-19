Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 31,483 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,483 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Albemarle worth $18,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 99,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,598,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,625,000 after purchasing an additional 634,708 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,506,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

ALB stock opened at $180.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $79.06 and a 1-year high of $192.77.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

