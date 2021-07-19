Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $19,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $78.53 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The company had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

