Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of CarMax worth $17,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 107.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $876,562.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,905 shares of company stock valued at $29,661,195. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $130.95 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $138.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

