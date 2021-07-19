Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 18,697 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,697 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Citizens Financial Group worth $16,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CFG opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.49. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

