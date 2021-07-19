Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 243,501 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,501 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.17% of Dropbox worth $18,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 652.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Dropbox by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,837,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,769,000 after buying an additional 117,832 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dropbox by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $56,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Henry Mack sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $499,100.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,239 shares of company stock worth $5,212,397. 23.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $30.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $31.35.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.