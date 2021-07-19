Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 24,891 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.14% of Avalara worth $16,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 37.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Avalara by 335.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 427.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $145,108.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,882,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,891,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,501 shares of company stock valued at $17,406,787. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR opened at $148.32 on Monday. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.22 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.54.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AVLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.21.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

