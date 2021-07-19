Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 7,514 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Hologic worth $18,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $69.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.54. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.81 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

