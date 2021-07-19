Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,256 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,557,155 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 8,989 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $629,230.00. Insiders have sold 28,611,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,139,581 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.87.

WMT stock opened at $141.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.92. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

