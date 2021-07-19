Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,606,073 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Waste Connections worth $18,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Waste Connections by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,169,000 after purchasing an additional 411,721 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,514,000 after purchasing an additional 229,041 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,744,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,510,000 after purchasing an additional 167,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,073,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WCN opened at $123.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.86. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,175. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

