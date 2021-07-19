Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637,414 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of NortonLifeLock worth $15,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NLOK stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NLOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

