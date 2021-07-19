Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,634 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $19,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $236.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.60 and a twelve month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.05.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,697 shares of company stock worth $10,294,803 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

