Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $16.11 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,770 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $16,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,611 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $117,041,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $665,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,089,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at $55,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XRAY. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $61.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.20. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

