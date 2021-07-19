Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $17.07 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,766 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,868 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $17,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $561.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.50. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $214.78 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.13.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 9,859 shares worth $5,691,359. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.