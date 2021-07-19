Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $17.22 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,834 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Cloudflare worth $17,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Cloudflare by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $3,781,077.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $3,625,970.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,028,553 shares of company stock worth $90,106,110. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.

Shares of NET opened at $102.66 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $111.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

