Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $17.29 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,499 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Etsy worth $17,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Etsy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,682,902,000 after purchasing an additional 109,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,373,000 after purchasing an additional 216,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $196,817,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 28.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,991,000 after purchasing an additional 216,855 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,609,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,876 shares of company stock valued at $11,882,958. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $184.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.22.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.52.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

