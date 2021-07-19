Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $18.41 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 764.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 61,882 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 14.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD stock opened at $189.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.78. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $197.51. The company has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GD shares. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

