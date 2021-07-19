Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $19.58 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,883 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Cognex worth $19,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 4.3% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 17.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 3.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 2.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $82.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $773,360.00. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

