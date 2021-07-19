Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $19.59 Million Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,711,652 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Sun Life Financial worth $19,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

NYSE:SLF opened at $50.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.49. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.4487 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

