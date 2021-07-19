Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $19.74 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,585 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Dollar Tree worth $19,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $98.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.26.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

