Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,868 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Expedia Group worth $17,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,839 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 25,048 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,448 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $157.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

In other Expedia Group news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

