Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $16,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.00.

NYSE FLT opened at $255.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.