Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 25,285 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 384,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,285 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Ally Financial worth $17,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ally Financial by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $50.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.35. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

