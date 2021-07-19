Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 816,714 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,184 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Regions Financial worth $16,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

