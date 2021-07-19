Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Zebra Technologies worth $19,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,856 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,603,000 after acquiring an additional 144,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after acquiring an additional 568,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,588,000 after acquiring an additional 32,682 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $518.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $549.98. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $509.51.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.43.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 226,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $6,690,537.77. Insiders sold a total of 280,674 shares of company stock worth $33,802,066 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

