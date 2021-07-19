Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,421,441 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Nutrien worth $16,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,416,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,381,000 after purchasing an additional 60,196 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR opened at $59.37 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.85.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

