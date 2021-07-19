Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 13,610 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,610 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Duke Realty worth $19,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DRE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $50.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $50.82.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

