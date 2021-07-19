Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 24,497 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,497 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $16,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.60.

NOC opened at $362.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.