Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,612,735 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 91.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 724,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,612,735 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of Shaw Communications worth $18,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter valued at $245,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

NYSE:SJR opened at $28.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.39. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0797 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

