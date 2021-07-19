Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 793,334 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 793,334 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Franklin Resources worth $15,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 254,056 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 634,119 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $18,770,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,764 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after buying an additional 27,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $29.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.13. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

