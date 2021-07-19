Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 8,242 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,242 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Invitation Homes worth $19,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,601,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,752,000 after buying an additional 666,484 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $39.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.18. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $40.24.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INVH. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.62.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

