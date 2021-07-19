Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Update

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the June 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEBRF opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18. Greenbriar Capital has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.41.

Get Greenbriar Capital alerts:

About Greenbriar Capital

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, management, and sale of various real estate properties and renewable energy projects primarily in Canada and the United States. It is also developing a 100 megawatts solar project in Puerto Rico; and wind generation projects. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbriar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbriar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.