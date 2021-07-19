Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Short Interest Up 27.7% in June

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 516,700 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 404,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GRNWF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 30,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,780. Greenlane Renewables has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.24.
About Greenlane Renewables
Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.