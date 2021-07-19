Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Short Interest Up 27.7% in June

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 516,700 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 404,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRNWF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 30,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,780. Greenlane Renewables has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.24.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

