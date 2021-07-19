GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Up 29.3% in June

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GERS opened at $0.07 on Monday. GreenShift has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09.

About GreenShift

GreenShift Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.

