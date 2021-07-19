GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Up 29.3% in June

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GERS opened at $0.07 on Monday. GreenShift has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09.
