Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,654 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Greif by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $57.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $66.03.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEF. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

