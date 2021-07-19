Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Griffon worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $198,313,000 after purchasing an additional 374,208 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,713,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,912,000 after purchasing an additional 405,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 13.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 91,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth $10,567,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Griffon alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GFF. Raymond James increased their price target on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

NYSE:GFF opened at $24.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $29.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.