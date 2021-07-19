GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRWG. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of GRWG opened at $38.08 on Monday. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.32 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.70.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Salaman sold 186,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $8,198,460.88. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 186,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $8,198,504.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,489 shares of company stock valued at $22,240,266. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Draper Asset Management LLC increased its position in GrowGeneration by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in GrowGeneration by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in GrowGeneration by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

