Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 27,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 142,799 shares.The stock last traded at $46.96 and had previously closed at $49.16.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.85, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.