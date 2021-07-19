Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Short Interest Down 29.1% in June

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 137,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,529 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $35.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 24.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

