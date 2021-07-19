Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Equities researchers at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GLUE opened at $19.29 on Monday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $23.77.

In related news, insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $11,400,000.00. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. purchased 157,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,005.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,357,895 shares of company stock worth $25,800,005.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

